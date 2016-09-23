DOOM Update #3
Publisher Bethesda und Entwickler id Software veröffentlichen das Update #3 für DOOM, welches neben kleinen Verbesserungen auch einen neuen Spielmodus mit sich bringt.
Das kostenlose Update #3 für DOOM steht ab sofort sowohl für PC, PlayStation 4 als auch Xbox One zum Download bereit. Highlight ist dabei sicher die Rückkehr des “Deathmatch free-for-all Multiplayer Modus”. Weiters können Spieler nun private Matches erstellen. Die restlichen Verbesserungen treffen vor allem Fixes und Optimierungen.
Gesamte Patch Notes für Update #3
Multiplayer
New Features
- Deathmatch – New Deathmatch free-for-all multiplayer mode now available
- Private Matches – Players are now able to create their own private matches in multiplayer. When setting up your matches, you can determine the modes, maps, length of play time and other match settings.
Campaign
Fixes and Optimizations
- Fixed an issue where exiting a Classic Map would cause the user to freeze on the Main Menu
- Fixed a progression blocking issue when reloading checkpoint in Titan’s Realm while picking up yellow skull in crusher room
- Fixed the Summoner and Pinky models not being visible under the Collectibles menu
- Fixed a crash which occurred when reloading Security Switches checkpoint with DOOM Classic Weapon Pose enabled in the VEGA Central Processing
- Fixed cases of the Combat Shotgun Pop Rocket mod not tracking progress towards mastery
- Fixed an issue where dying at the map transition and restarting the map in the next level would put your character in a broken state
- Fixed an issue where turning on the Classic Weapon Pose during a weapon examination cut scene would cause a broken state
- Fixed Remote Detonation mastery not incrementing if the player first uses Stun Bomb on enemy targets
- Fixed an animation issue where the Talisman Guards’ legs would not move
- Fixed an issue where Mission Select does not accurately reflect the in-game status of the Dead Man Stalking Challenge in Kadingir Sanctum
- Various instability issues addressed
SnapMap
Fixes and Optimizations
- Improved general stability
- Undo/Redo no longer causes memory drops
- Anonymous players now are counted correctly in the map play counts
- AI Path Points now work properly when set to Sprint
- Browser sorting and empty browser are improved
- Weapon switch now has proper key bindings
- Empty Containers can now be picked up
- Weapon On Pick Up logic works when set to On Touched
- Clients are now stopped by Player Blocking Volumes
- Locked doors now properly display a “Locked” message
- Skull keys can be added and removed from Inventory
- Added “Manage by AI Conductor” setting to property settings of additional AI
- Ammo gained from picking up weapons works properly in all cases
- Powercore spawns properly when spawned at map start
- Lost Souls work properly with AI Path points
- Give Armor works properly in all conditions
Die komplette Release Note gibt es auf der offiziellen Seite von Bethesda.