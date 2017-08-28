Musikvideo zu World of Warcraft von Cellistin Tina Guo

Tina Guo veröffentlicht ein neues Musikvideo zum Online-Rollenspiel World of Warcraft. Das Video dazu gibt es in voller Länge auf YouTube.

Gedreht wurde der neue Clip der weltbekannten Cellistin und Videospiel-Fanatikerin aus L.A. in den berühmten Studios60, in denen auch Kanye West oder Sia Videos aufnehmen. In ihrem Video spielt Tina zwei Charaktere aus World of Warcraft: den einer Nachtelfe und Sylvanas Windläufer. Für die Darstellung der Nachtelfe verbrachte Tina Stunden in der Maske um sich von oben bis unten mit Body Paint bemalen zu lassen: “I love the music in World of Warcraft, and shooting a music video for my version of the main theme was so much fun. I loved being able to channel the characters of a Night Elf and Sylvanas Windrunner. The night elf required hours of purple body paint application that also took many hours of scrubbing to get off, but it was worth if! I hope you enjoy the video.“

Tina ist keine Unbekannte in der Welt der Videospiele. Zusammen mit Hans Zimmer hat sie zum Beispiel an den Soundtracks von ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II and III’, ‘Diablo III’, ‘Hearthstone’, ‘Journey’ oder ‘Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’ gearbeitet.

Ihre Leidenschaft für Videospielmusik hat Tina auch mit ihrem aktuellen Album bei Sony Music unter Beweis gestellt. Auf „GAME ON!“ spielt sie ihre eigenen Medleys und Versionen der Soundtracks von Blockbuster Games wie „Call of Duty“, „World of Warcraft“, „Journey“, „Chrono Trigger“, „Metal Gear Solid und „Halo“ aber auch von Games-Klassikern wie „Mario“, „Zelda“ und „Final Fantasy“.