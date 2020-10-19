Halloween-Angebote im PlayStation Store – Nur noch heute The Last of Us Part II

Mit den Halloween-Angeboten im PlayStation Store sind ab sofort zahlreiche Deals bis zum 2. November erhältlich. Der digitale Sale bietet verschiedenste Angebote für Blockbuster-Spiele und auch Exklusivtitel. Nur noch heute gibt es das PlayStation 4-exklusive Action-Adventure The Last of Us Part II von Naughty Dog um 29% billiger. Darüber hinaus sind viele weitere Highlights der Halloween-Angebote im PlayStation Store zu finden. Hier findet ihr einen kurzen Überblick über einige Highlights des Halloween-Deals im PlayStation Store für Blockbuster-Spiele und Exklusivtitel. Halloween-Angebote im PlayStation Store Days Gone im Angebot: 20,29 € (71% Rabatt)

UVP: 69,99 €

Unser Test zu Days Gone Death Stranding im Angebot: 30,09 € (57% Rabatt)

UVP: 69,99 €

Unser Test zu Death Stranding MediEvil im Angebot: 14,99 € (50% Rabatt)

UVP: 29,99 €

Unser Test zu MediEvil Doom Eternal im Angebot: 34,99 € (50% Rabatt)

UVP: 69,99 €

Unser Test zu Doom Eternal





The Last of Us Part II-Rabatt nur noch heute (19.10.) Zusätzlich befindet sich das Action-Adventure The Last of Us Part II von Naughty Dog nur noch heute exklusiv im PlayStation Store im Angebot. The Last of Us Part II im Angebot: 49,69 € (29% Rabatt bis zum 19. Oktober 2020)

UVP: 69,99

