Adventure Return to Monkey Island angekündigt

von Hannes Linsbauer0

Publisher Devolver Digital hat heute das Adventure Return to Monkey Island angekündigt, dem lang erwarteten Nachfolger des legendären Secret of Monkey Island und Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

Entwickelt wird der Titel derzeit von Ron Gilbert’s Terrible Toybox in Zusammenarbeit mit Devolver Digital und Lucasfilm Games und soll noch 2022 erscheinen. Nun gibt es als Einstimmung einen ersten Trailer dazu.

Webseite unter https://returntomonkeyisland.com/

Hannes hat 1999 Gamers.at, das älteste Online-Spielemagazin Österreichs, gegründet und beschäftigt sich bereits seit über 20 Jahren mit den Themen Webdesign, Multimedia und Games.

