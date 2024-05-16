VON GAMERN, FÜR GAMER!
Frostpunk 2: Eisige Grafikkarte zum Spiel enthüllt

von Hannes Linsbauer0

11 bit studios, die Schöpfer von Frostpunk 2, dem Sequel zum City-Builder, und SAPPHIRE Technology, die Grafikkarten entwickeln, freuen sich, eisige Luft in den Grafikkarten-Markt zu bringen.

SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT wurde mit den Thematiken von Frostpunk 2 als Inspiration designt und enthält eine frostig-weiße Lüfterhaube und Öl-schwarze Rückwand mit rostigen Aktzenten. In der Verpackung finden Spieler auch einige exklusive Extras: drei Pins, drei Keyboard-Keycaps, ein Keycap-Puller und einen PC-Code für die Deluxe Edition von Frostpunk 2.

Wie die eisigen Winde in den Straßen von New London, sorgt die Tri-X-Cooling-Technologie der Grafikkarte dafür, dass die drei weißen Lüfter für leise und effiziente Kühlung sorgen. Dafür erzeugen sie eine doppelte Schicht an abwärts gerichtetem Luftdruck. Die Architektur des neuesten AMD RDNA™ 3 Chiplets bietet Performance in selbst den ungemütlichsten Realitäten, mit einer starken Gaming-Performance in AAA-Titel bei Quad HD-Resolution.

Frostpunk 2 erscheint am 25. Juli für PC und PC Game Pass.

  SAPPHIRE PURE AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT Frostpunk 2 Edition, 12 GB
GPU Architecture AMD RDNA™ 3
Stream Processors 3456
Core clocks Boost Clock up to 2584 MHz

Game Clock up to 2226 MHz
Ray Accelerators 54
AMD Infinity Cache™ 48 MB
Compute Units 54 CUs
Memory Size/Bus/Clock 12 GB / 192 bit GDDR6 / 18 Gbps
Displays Maximum 4 displays, each with resolution up to 7680 x 4320 px
Interface PCI-Express 4.0 x16
Video output 2x HDMI 2.1a
2x DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR 13.5
BIOS Support UEFI
Frostpunk 2 Features Metal Backplate with Frostpunk 2 Graphics

3 Keyboard Keycaps

3 Enamel Pins

Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition Game Code

Product package with Frostpunk 2 theme

ARGB SAPPHIRE Logo (set to Orange default colour)
PURE Features White Fans and Fan Shroud

Premium Digital Power Design

Ultra High-Performance Conductive Polymer Aluminum Capacitors

Fuse Protection

High TG Copper PCB

Optimized Composite Heatpipe

Intelligent Fan Control

Precision Fan Control

Angular Velocity Fan Blades

TriXX Supported

TriXX Boost

White Graphics Card Supporter
AMD Features DirectX 12 Ultimate Support

DisplayPort™ 2.1 Support

AMD Radiance Display™ Engine

AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution technology*

Microsoft® DirectX® 12 Ultimate Support

Microsoft® DirectStorage Support

Vulkan® Optimized

AMD Smart Technologies

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™

AMD Noise Suppression

AMD Privacy View

AMD Radeon™ Super Resolution technology

AMD FreeSync™ Technology*
Cooling Tri-X Cooling
Two-Ball Bearing fans
Size 2.5 slot, ATX
320 x 128.75 x 52.57 mm
Power Consumption 240 W Total Board Power
OS Linux®, Windows 10 or 11
64-bit operating system required
System Requirements 700 Watt Power Supply

2x 8-pin PCI Express® Power Connector

PCI Express® x16 lane graphics slot

Minimum 8 GB RAM, 16 GB recommended
Hannes hat 1999 Gamers.at, das älteste Online-Spielemagazin Österreichs, gegründet und beschäftigt sich bereits seit über 25 Jahren mit den Themen Webdesign, Multimedia und Games.

