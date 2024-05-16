Frostpunk 2: Eisige Grafikkarte zum Spiel enthüllt

11 bit studios, die Schöpfer von Frostpunk 2, dem Sequel zum City-Builder, und SAPPHIRE Technology, die Grafikkarten entwickeln, freuen sich, eisige Luft in den Grafikkarten-Markt zu bringen.
SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT wurde mit den Thematiken von Frostpunk 2 als Inspiration designt und enthält eine frostig-weiße Lüfterhaube und Öl-schwarze Rückwand mit rostigen Aktzenten. In der Verpackung finden Spieler auch einige exklusive Extras: drei Pins, drei Keyboard-Keycaps, ein Keycap-Puller und einen PC-Code für die Deluxe Edition von Frostpunk 2.
Wie die eisigen Winde in den Straßen von New London, sorgt die Tri-X-Cooling-Technologie der Grafikkarte dafür, dass die drei weißen Lüfter für leise und effiziente Kühlung sorgen. Dafür erzeugen sie eine doppelte Schicht an abwärts gerichtetem Luftdruck. Die Architektur des neuesten AMD RDNA™ 3 Chiplets bietet Performance in selbst den ungemütlichsten Realitäten, mit einer starken Gaming-Performance in AAA-Titel bei Quad HD-Resolution.
Frostpunk 2 erscheint am 25. Juli für PC und PC Game Pass.
|SAPPHIRE PURE AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT Frostpunk 2 Edition, 12 GB
|GPU Architecture
|AMD RDNA™ 3
|Stream Processors
|3456
|Core clocks
|Boost Clock up to 2584 MHz
Game Clock up to 2226 MHz
|Ray Accelerators
|54
|AMD Infinity Cache™
|48 MB
|Compute Units
|54 CUs
|Memory Size/Bus/Clock
|12 GB / 192 bit GDDR6 / 18 Gbps
|Displays
|Maximum 4 displays, each with resolution up to 7680 x 4320 px
|Interface
|PCI-Express 4.0 x16
|Video output
|2x HDMI 2.1a
2x DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR 13.5
|BIOS Support
|UEFI
|Frostpunk 2 Features
|Metal Backplate with Frostpunk 2 Graphics
3 Keyboard Keycaps
3 Enamel Pins
Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition Game Code
Product package with Frostpunk 2 theme
ARGB SAPPHIRE Logo (set to Orange default colour)
|PURE Features
|White Fans and Fan Shroud
Premium Digital Power Design
Ultra High-Performance Conductive Polymer Aluminum Capacitors
Fuse Protection
High TG Copper PCB
Optimized Composite Heatpipe
Intelligent Fan Control
Precision Fan Control
Angular Velocity Fan Blades
TriXX Supported
TriXX Boost
White Graphics Card Supporter
|AMD Features
|DirectX 12 Ultimate Support
DisplayPort™ 2.1 Support
AMD Radiance Display™ Engine
AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution technology*
Microsoft® DirectX® 12 Ultimate Support
Microsoft® DirectStorage Support
Vulkan® Optimized
AMD Smart Technologies
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™
AMD Noise Suppression
AMD Privacy View
AMD Radeon™ Super Resolution technology
AMD FreeSync™ Technology*
|Cooling
|Tri-X Cooling
Two-Ball Bearing fans
|Size
|2.5 slot, ATX
320 x 128.75 x 52.57 mm
|Power Consumption
|240 W Total Board Power
|OS
|Linux®, Windows 10 or 11
64-bit operating system required
|System Requirements
|700 Watt Power Supply
2x 8-pin PCI Express® Power Connector
PCI Express® x16 lane graphics slot
Minimum 8 GB RAM, 16 GB recommended