gamescom award 2023: Die Nominierten stehen fest

Die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2023 stehen fest: Die Jury aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalist*innen und Creatorn hat aus einer Vielzahl an Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten Titel ausgewählt.

Großer Favorit ist Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon von Bandai Namco Entertainment mit insgesamt sieben Nominierungen. Ein weiterer heißer Award-Kandidat ist Nintendos The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mit vier Nominierungen, gefolgt von REKA (Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games) und The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn Studio) mit jeweils drei Nominierungen.

Der gamescom award wird dieses Jahr in insgesamt 16 Kategorien verliehen. Fans und Besucher*innen der gamescom entscheiden gemeinsam mit der Fachjury des Awards, wer die begehrten Trophäen erhält. Der Startschuss zur Abstimmung fällt auf der gamescom: Opening Night Live am Dienstag, 22. August. Bis Donnerstag, 24. August um 14:00 Uhr (MESZ) können Fans und Besucher*innen der gamescom für ihre Favoriten in den Arts- und Plattform-Kategorien sowie den Kategorien „Best of Show Floor“ und „Best Trailer/Announcement“ auf www.gamescom.de oder vor Ort mittels QR-Code abstimmen.

Der Gewinner der Kategorie gamescom Green Studio of the Year wird bereits im Rahmen der gamescom: Opening Night Live bekanntgegeben. Alle anderen Gewinner werden im Rahmen der gamescom award show am Freitag, 25. August von 14:00 – 16:00 Uhr (MESZ) im gamescom studio hosted by IGN (Halle 8) geehrt.

Das sind die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2023:

Kategoriengruppe Arts:

Best Visuals

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best Audio

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Gameplay

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining

AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack

Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Wholesome

Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment

Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions

Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive

Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Kategoriengruppe Platform:

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Kategoriengruppe Global:

Best Trailer / Announcement

Fans und Besucher*innen der gamescom und die Jury stimmen über den coolsten Spiele-Trailer bzw. die beste Neuankündigung eines Games im Rahmen der gamescom ab. Zur Wahl stehen alle Trailer und Ankündigungen, die im Rahmen der Opening Night Live gezeigt werden.

Best of Show Floor

In dieser Kategorie wird der überzeugendste Messeauftritt in der entertainment area geehrt.

HEART OF GAMING Award

Für diesen Sonderpreis der Jury kommen alle Highlights der gamescom in Frage: Neben Spielen, Erweiterungen und Technologien auch Personen, Institutionen, Unternehmen, Konzepte oder Begriffe.

gamescom Green Studio of the Year