gamescom award 2023: Die Nominierten stehen fest

Die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2023 stehen fest: Die Jury aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalist*innen und Creatorn hat aus einer Vielzahl an Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten Titel ausgewählt.
Großer Favorit ist Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon von Bandai Namco Entertainment mit insgesamt sieben Nominierungen. Ein weiterer heißer Award-Kandidat ist Nintendos The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mit vier Nominierungen, gefolgt von REKA (Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games) und The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn Studio) mit jeweils drei Nominierungen.
Der gamescom award wird dieses Jahr in insgesamt 16 Kategorien verliehen. Fans und Besucher*innen der gamescom entscheiden gemeinsam mit der Fachjury des Awards, wer die begehrten Trophäen erhält. Der Startschuss zur Abstimmung fällt auf der gamescom: Opening Night Live am Dienstag, 22. August. Bis Donnerstag, 24. August um 14:00 Uhr (MESZ) können Fans und Besucher*innen der gamescom für ihre Favoriten in den Arts- und Plattform-Kategorien sowie den Kategorien „Best of Show Floor“ und „Best Trailer/Announcement“ auf www.gamescom.de oder vor Ort mittels QR-Code abstimmen.
Der Gewinner der Kategorie gamescom Green Studio of the Year wird bereits im Rahmen der gamescom: Opening Night Live bekanntgegeben. Alle anderen Gewinner werden im Rahmen der gamescom award show am Freitag, 25. August von 14:00 – 16:00 Uhr (MESZ) im gamescom studio hosted by IGN (Halle 8) geehrt.
Das sind die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2023:
Kategoriengruppe Arts:
Best Visuals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games
Best Audio
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Best Gameplay
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Most Entertaining
- AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
- Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury
Most Epic
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Most Wholesome
- Pikmin 4, Nintendo
- Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
- Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
- Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive
- Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Kategoriengruppe Platform:
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids
Best PC Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
- Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Kategoriengruppe Global:
Best Trailer / Announcement
Fans und Besucher*innen der gamescom und die Jury stimmen über den coolsten Spiele-Trailer bzw. die beste Neuankündigung eines Games im Rahmen der gamescom ab. Zur Wahl stehen alle Trailer und Ankündigungen, die im Rahmen der Opening Night Live gezeigt werden.
Best of Show Floor
In dieser Kategorie wird der überzeugendste Messeauftritt in der entertainment area geehrt.
HEART OF GAMING Award
Für diesen Sonderpreis der Jury kommen alle Highlights der gamescom in Frage: Neben Spielen, Erweiterungen und Technologien auch Personen, Institutionen, Unternehmen, Konzepte oder Begriffe.
gamescom Green Studio of the Year
- Frontier Developments
- Ubisoft
- Xbox