CRYSTAR: Neuer Trailer verfügbar

von Hannes Linsbauer0

Im neuesten Trailer zu CRYSTAR glänzen Rei und ihre Freunde im Kampf! Sie erwecken ihre innere Kraft, treffen treue Gefährten die an ihrer Seite kämpfen und lassen die Macht ihrer Tränen fließen.

CRYSTAR erscheint in Europa am 1. April 2022 für Nintendo Switch.

