Hit oder Shit Video „Soviel kostet der Untergang von Roblox“

von Hannes Linsbauer0

Gaming-Trends einmal anders, das bietet das Videoformat „Hit oder Shit“ unseres Partners Decamp Productions. Im neuen Video dreht sich alles um die Online-Spieleplattform Roblox.

Roblox ist nicht nur ein Spiel für Kinder. Der Youtuber Ruben Sim hat in den letzten Monaten sehr viel aufgedeckt was bei Roblox und den dazugehörigen Discord Servern falsch läuft. Kindesmissbrauch, Glücksspiel und, und, und. Als ob das nicht schlimm genug wäre meinte Roblox dann aber sie müssen Ruben Sim anklagen. Aber leider ging dieser Plan etwas in die Hose.

