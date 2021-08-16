VON GAMERN, FÜR GAMER!
Hit oder Shit – Video “Wenn Hype gekauft wird – Splitgate Review”

von Hannes Linsbauer0

Gaming-Trends einmal anders, das bietet das Videoformat “Hit oder Shit” unseres Partners Decamp Productions. Im neuen Video fragen sich die Macher was an SPLITGATE so besonders ist.

Was ist das am Himmel?! Ist es ein Halo? Ist es ein Portal? Ist es ein Quake?! Nein. Es ist SPLITGATE! SPLITGATE ist das neue Game von den Machern von SPLITGATE! Und weil SPLITGATE so NEU und SPLITGATEY ist, stellt SPLITGATE auch alle anderen Shooter die nicht SPLITGATE sind in den Schatten. Wie gut kann ein Game eigentlich wirklich sein, wir geben wie immer die Antwort. Splitgate.

