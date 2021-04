Narita Boy im Test

Narita Boy is here! He’s been with us for a long time now, especially since we first showed him to the world back in the Kickstarter campaign, and we’re thrilled that the rest of the world can experience the retrovania adventure at long last. It’s a real blast from the past, and we’re excited to see players young and old wield the Techno-Sword to save the Digital Kingdom. It’s a passion project built on our love for the media from our youth, so it’s very emotional to see the project come to fruition like this..

Eduardo Fornieles, Founder, Studio Koba