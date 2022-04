Open-World-Abenteuer FixFox erschienen

“If there’s one thing I set out to do with FixFox is fuel players with positivity, this is a game where fun comes first and foremost, and where we try to offer players a challenge without punishing them for failure. The game actually started life as an homage to the spirit of No Man’s Sky and, though the game went in a different direction in the end, FixFox definitely follows the same path in finding delight in discovery.

Jaroslav Meloun, Studio Owner at Rendlike