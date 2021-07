Out of Line im Test

In my opinion, a game that embraces a “hand-drawn” style is a game that takes inspiration and tries to match a more “traditional” style of art, much closer to a drawing, a painting or animation done in a non-digital medium. In our game every graphical part of the game tries to follow that direction. Taking close inspiration from Studio Ghibli films, short animated movies, modern painting movements like impressionism and expressionism, among many more.

Lead artist Francisco Santos über die handgezeichneten Grafiken in Out of Line