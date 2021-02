Co-op Puzzler We Were Here für kurze Zeit gratis im PlayStation Store

“We’ve seen time and time again that our games bring people together. Whether it’s old friends playing online, romantic partners gaming together, or even strangers meeting online or at conventions, We Were Here connects people. Especially these days with Covid-19 forcing separation and isolation, spending time together to explore, solve puzzles, and just… connect, can be uplifting. That’s why we’re so glad that we can offer the first We Were Here for free to everyone on PlayStation. Millions of people have enjoyed the We Were Here Series to date, and we hope that many more will be able to find some joy and a moment of togetherness in the halls of Castle Rock in the midst of the pandemic.“

Lucia de Visser, Managing Director