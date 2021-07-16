VON GAMERN, FÜR GAMER!
Gamers.at
Gaming News & Updates

Rainbow Six Extraction auf 2022 verschoben

von Markus Reiner0

Ubisoft hat heute neben Riders Republic auch den Releasetermin von Rainbow Six Extraction verschoben. Ubisofts Antwort auf den Shooter GTFO soll nun allererst Anfang des kommenden Jahres, irgendwann im Jänner 2022, veröffentlicht werden.

Mit der neuerlichen Verschiebung von Riders Republic auf den 28. Oktober 2021 hat Ubisoft zugleich auch den Releasetermin von Rainbow Six Extraction verschoben: Allererst im Januar 2022 sollen Spieler*innen die Gelegenheit erhalten sich dem REACT-Team anzuschließen und eine ein- bis dreiköpfige Truppe aus Operator aus Rainbow Six Siege zusammenzustellen, um sich mysteriösen außerirdischen Kreaturen, den Archaeen, zu stellen.

Rainbow Six Extraction - Screenshot 01

Die Nachricht der Entwickler an die Community

Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat.

We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.

We look forward to sharing more with you very soon!

Rainbow Six Extraction development team

Die Veröffentlichung von Rainbow Six Siege wurde auf Januar 2022 verschoben.

Weitere Informationen gibt es auf der offiziellen Seite zum Spiel.

Als er Mitte der 90er im Büro des Vaters erstmals die verhängnisvolle Begegnung mit dem Entertainment Pack von Windows 3.11 machte, war es um ihn geschehen. Eine ausgeprägte Vorliebe hat er für cineastisch inszenierte und erzählte Rollenspiele, (Action-)Adventur und alles, das sich dem Bereich Retro zuordnen lässt (zumindest ab den späten 80ern).

Ähnliche Beiträge

Riders Republic auf Oktober 2021 verschoben

Markus Reiner

QuakeCon 2021 – QuakeCon at Home vom 19. bis 21. August

Markus Reiner

Turtle Beach Recon Controller für Xbox jetzt vorbestellbar

Markus Reiner

Kommentar abgeben

Speichere meinen Namen, Email und die Webseite in diesem Browser für das nächste Mal.

* Du erklärst dich mit der Speicherung und Verarbeitung deiner Daten einverstanden. Alle weiteren Informationen und Widerrufshinweise findest du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.