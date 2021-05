Solasta: Crown of the Magister im Test

I’ve always been a big fan of D&D, and I just had this crazy idea of making a D&D video game. I really wanted to do a great tactical experience with the D&D 5th SRD. I’ve done many games in the past, I worked at Amplitude before, at Ubisoft, and this is the game I’ve wanted to do for 20, 30 years maybe.

Mathieu Girard, CEO