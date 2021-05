Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – North Star – Angespielt

Having someone who can watch your six, stitch you up, and fly you out is quite the trifecta. I’ve worked with Specialist Mina “Thunderbird” Sky before and I’m confident with her at my back. Thunderbird is nothing if not resourceful. I’ve seen her splint a broken bone with two sticks and a shoelace. Mina may seem like she takes risks as a pilot, but they’re calculated, she’s always in control of herself and adaptable to her surroundings.

Specialist Sanaa “Nomad” El Maktoub über Thunderbird