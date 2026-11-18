Grand Theft Auto VI führt die Nominierungen für The Game Awards 2026 an
Die Nominierungen für The Game Awards 2026 stehen fest. Grand Theft Auto VI führt das Feld mit insgesamt acht Nominierungen an, darunter in der Kategorie Game of the Year. Nintendo ist mit zwölf Nominierungen der am häufigsten vertretene Publisher.
Für das Spiel des Jahres treten 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem und The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time gegeneinander an. Insgesamt umfasst die Liste 112 Spiele, Personen und Teams aus unterschiedlichen Kategorien.
Die Verleihung findet am 10. Dezember 2026 im Peacock Theater in Los Angeles statt. Die Abstimmung der Fans läuft laut Veranstalter bis zum 9. Dezember um 18:00 Uhr PT über die offizielle Website von The Game Awards. Neben den Auszeichnungen sind Weltpremieren, neue Spieleankündigungen und musikalische Auftritte angekündigt.
Game of the Year
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Game Direction
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
Best Narrative
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
Best Art Direction
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mouse: P.I. For Hire (Fumi/PlaySide)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Score & Music, Leveled up by Spotify
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Audio Design
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Best Performance
- Angela Sant’Albano, Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre, Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez, Grand Theft Auto VI
- Patrick Gibson, 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli, Saros
Games for Impact
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Forever Ago (Third Shift/Annapurna)
- Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/ Square Enix)
- lily’s world XD (SonderingEmily/Kwalee)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Best Ongoing
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
Best Community Support
- Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studio/Sony Interactive)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Best Independent Game
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Denshattack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games)
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)
Best Debut Indie
- Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/Free Lives)
- Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegård/Raw Fury)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
- Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/Thunderful)
- Silver Pines (Wych Elm/Team17)
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield (Hypergryph/GRYPHLINE)
- Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/Level Infinite)
- Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/Perfect World Games)
- Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/The Pokémon Company)
- Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studio/NetEase Games)
Best VR/AR Game
- Forefront (Triangle Factory)
- Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (ICONIK/Bandai Namco)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/Beyond Frames)
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/Vertigo Games)
Best Action Game
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Saros (Housemarque / Sony Interactive)
Best Action/Adventure
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/Square Enix)
- Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/GungHo)
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/Paramount Games)
- Invincible VS (Quarter Up/Skybound Games)
- Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (ARC System Works/Sony Interactive)
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice (Byking/Bandai Namco)
Best Family Game
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)
- Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/Electronic Arts)
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Screamer (Milestone)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Best Multiplayer
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marathon (Bungie/Sony Interactive)
- Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
Best Adaptation
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red/Netflix)
- Fallout (Season 2) (Kilter Films/Bethesda/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Mortal Kombat II (New Line Cinema/Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Pictures)
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
- Resident Evil (Constantin/PlayStation Productions/Columbia Pictures)
Most Anticipated
- Fable (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)
- God of War Laufey (Sony Santa Monica/Sony Interactive)
- Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)
- The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac/Sony Interactive)
- Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy – Gen.G
- Donk – Team Spirit
- Erde – LOUD
- Yatoro – Team Spirit
- ZywOo – Team Vitality
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- LOUD – Valorant
- Team Falcons – Counter-Strike 2
- Team Falcons – Rocket League
- Team Spirit – DOTA 2
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Content Creator of the Year
- CDawg
- Cellbit
- iShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Best User Creation
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped (lizardphunk for Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team for Minecraft)
- Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios for Grand Theft Auto Online)
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon (FOAD for Fortnite)
- TTK Testing (Sable Digital for Roblox)