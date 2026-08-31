Die Gewinner des gamescom award 2026 stehen fest. CD PROJEKT RED und SEGA holen jeweils drei Auszeichnungen, Capcom und Ubisoft je zwei. Der HEART OF GAMING Award geht an Games Done Quick.

Im Rahmen der gamescom 2026 wurden am 28. August die Gewinner des diesjährigen gamescom award bekannt gegeben. Insgesamt vergab die Jury beziehungsweise das Publikum Preise in 19 Kategorien.

CD PROJEKT RED erhielt drei Auszeichnungen rund um The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Der Auftritt zu Songs of the Past wurde als „Best Booth“ prämiert, Pin und Medaillon als „Best Merch“. Außerdem wählte das Publikum den Trailer zu The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered und dem DLC Songs of the Past zur besten Ankündigung beziehungsweise zum besten Trailer der Opening Night Live.

Auch SEGA kommt auf drei Preise: Alien: Isolation 2 gewann in der Kategorie „Best Audio“, Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 wurde als „Best PC Game“ ausgezeichnet. Zusätzlich erhielt SEGA den Jury Award für das beste Line-up.

Je zwei Preise gingen an Capcom und Ubisoft. Onimusha: Way of the Sword gewann „Best Gameplay“ und „Best Sony PlayStation Game“. Ubisoft erhielt den Preis für „Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game“ mit Rayman Legends Retold sowie den Jury Award für die „Best Business Booth“.

Alle Gewinner des gamescom award 2026

Arts

Best Visuals: METRO 2039 – 4A Games / Deep Silver

METRO 2039 – 4A Games / Deep Silver Best Audio: Alien: Isolation 2 – Creative Assembly / SEGA

Alien: Isolation 2 – Creative Assembly / SEGA Best Gameplay: Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom Most Entertaining: Wanderburg – Randwerk / Sidekick Publishing

Wanderburg – Randwerk / Sidekick Publishing Most Epic: Tides of Annihilation – Eclipse Glow Games

Tides of Annihilation – Eclipse Glow Games Most Wholesome: Finding Polka – lidlocks / Parco Games

Finding Polka – lidlocks / Parco Games Games for Impact: SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force – Paintbucket Games / Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung

Platform

Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Forza Horizon 6 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios Best PC Game: Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 – Creative Assembly / SEGA

Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 – Creative Assembly / SEGA Best Sony PlayStation Game: Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game: Rayman Legends Retold – Ubisoft

Rayman Legends Retold – Ubisoft Best Mobile Game: Where Winds Meet – Everstone Studio / NetEase Games

Global

Best Lineup (Jury Award): SEGA

SEGA Best Booth (Jury Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – CD PROJEKT RED

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – CD PROJEKT RED Best Booth (Consumer Award): Arknights: Endfield – GRYPHLINE

Arknights: Endfield – GRYPHLINE Best Business Booth (Jury Award): Ubisoft Business Lounge

Ubisoft Business Lounge Best Merch (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – Pin & Medallion – CD PROJEKT RED

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – Pin & Medallion – CD PROJEKT RED Best Trailer / Announcement (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered & Songs of the Past DLC – CD PROJEKT RED

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered & Songs of the Past DLC – CD PROJEKT RED HEART OF GAMING Award: Games Done Quick (GDQ)

Der Sonderpreis HEART OF GAMING geht 2026 an Games Done Quick. Das Charity-Speedrun-Event findet vom 28. bis 30. August erstmals als gamescom GDQ in Europa statt. Laut Veranstalter fließen die Einnahmen aus Spenden und Sponsorings an Gaming for Democracy.

Weitere Informationen zum Award gibt es auf der offiziellen gamescom-Webseite.