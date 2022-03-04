VON GAMERN, FÜR GAMER!
Hit oder Shit Video „Wie ihr mit Nostalgie beeinflusst werdet“

von Hannes Linsbauer0

Gaming-Trends einmal anders, das bietet das Videoformat „Hit oder Shit“ unseres Partners Decamp Productions. Im neuen Video dreht sich alles um bekannte Spieleserien und warum wir sie kaufen.

Manche Spielereihen bzw. Games von bestimmten Developern kaufen wir ohne wenn und aber. Unabhängig der Bewertungen oder was das Spiel tatsächlich neues liefert. Der Grund: Nostalgie. Um genauer zu sein: Nostalgie-Marketing. Aber lang…ist das nicht mehr möglich.

Hannes hat 1999 Gamers.at, das älteste Online-Spielemagazin Österreichs, gegründet und beschäftigt sich bereits seit über 20 Jahren mit den Themen Webdesign, Multimedia und Games.

