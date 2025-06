Death Stranding 2: On the Beach im Test

Mexico shares a border with the UCA (United Cities of America), so the neighboring cities had to be connected. As Sam mentions many times in the game, we were extremely mindful that building these ‘connections’ didn’t appear invasive. Sam’s journey of connecting the Americas from east to west was inspired by the American frontier. With the UCA established, we wanted the sequel to take place in a location that shared a similar geography with the Americas — stretches from east to west and borders the sea in the north and south. Eurasia is too large, and Africa didn’t really fit the bill either. Australia checked all the boxes, but the next issue we faced was how to connect the North American continent with Australia. After a lot of discussion, we decided to implement the ‘plate gate’ to connect the two continents.

Hideo Kojima – PlayStation Blog Interview